Report: Woman stabs man in hamstring
A Rome woman is charged with felony aggravated assault after being accused of stabbing a man in the hamstring at the Relax Inn, causing severe bleeding.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashley Lorraine Davenport, 35, of 1127 Bailey Road, was arrested at the motel at 1204 Martha Berry Blvd. by Rome police just before 5 a.m. Saturday. She used a knife in the stabbing.
The 37-year-old man was released from the emergency room at Floyd Medical Center on Saturday, according to hospital spokesman Dan Bevels.
She was in jail without bond Saturday night.