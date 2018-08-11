You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Report: Woman stabs man in hamstring

Ashley Lorraine Davenport

Ashley Lorraine Davenport

A Rome woman is charged with felony aggravated assault after being accused of stabbing a man in the hamstring at the Relax Inn, causing severe bleeding.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Ashley Lorraine Davenport, 35, of 1127 Bailey Road, was arrested at the motel at 1204 Martha Berry Blvd. by Rome police just before 5 a.m. Saturday. She used a knife in the stabbing.

The 37-year-old man was released from the emergency room at Floyd Medical Center on Saturday, according to hospital spokesman Dan Bevels.

She was in jail without bond Saturday night.

 

Comments disabled.