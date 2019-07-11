A Rome woman was reportedly smoking marijuana on the side of Maple Road earlier this month, according to warrants, and when she was arrested Thursday morning allegedly had more drugs in her possession.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Buffi Denise Easterwood, 33, of 2812 Maple Road, was smoking marijuana on the side of the road and threw it in someone's yard when she saw police. She fled the scene after police told her to stay, leaving her purse which also contained the drug.
When she was arrested at 2700 Maple Road Thursday morning, she was found with methamphetamine and Clonazepam. Easterwood gave the name Kayla to police.
Easterwood is charged with felony possession of meth, possession of a schedule IV drug, misdemeanor drugs not in original container, giving a false name to law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, abandoning a dangerous drug, loitering and prowling, tampering with evidence and obstruction of law enforcement.