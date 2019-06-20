A Rome woman has been charged with aggravated assault for an attack on a man at a Kingston Highway home on Wednesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kristi Leigh Robbins, 37, of 2576 Kingston Highway, battered a man at her residence with her fists and then smashed the man's hand with a shovel and then stabbed him in the hand with a knife.
Robbins was also charged with felony possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, felony theft by taking a motor vehicle, two counts of criminal trespass and one count of simple battery.