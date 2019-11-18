A Rome woman is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and drug related objects after slashing a person's tires, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ginger Renee Doan, 44, of 610 Donahoo Road, is accused of slashing a woman's tires during an altercation at Doan's residence late Sunday. Officers found a clear glass pipe suspected methamphetamine residue once she got to the jail. She is additionally charged with possession of drugs across the guard line.
Doan remained in jail Monday morning with no bond.