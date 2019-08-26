A Rome woman is accused of slapping and hitting a disabled adult in the face, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carla Kay Boney, 41, of 8 Butler Street ,slapped a disabled woman in the face Sunday morning leaving a substantial bruise and scratches.
Boney was charged with exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as well as misdemeanor battery.