Carla Kay Boney

A Rome woman is accused of slapping and hitting a disabled adult in the face, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Carla Kay Boney, 41, of 8 Butler Street ,slapped a disabled woman in the face Sunday morning leaving a substantial bruise and scratches.

Boney was charged with exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as well as misdemeanor battery.

