A warrant being served to a Rome woman on Monday led to additional charges when police said she was in possession of drugs and drug related objects.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Crystal Gail Smith, 40, of 30 Wilkins St., committed felony financial transaction fraud on Nov. 13 when she made purchases at Walmart in Redmond Circle, Heli Food Mart and Walgreens on Martha Berry Boulevard. Smith was seen on camera purchasing a pre-paid cell phone at Walgreens and spent a total of $1,150.95 at the three stores without the victim’s permission.
When police served the warrant Monday they found methamphetamine and a glass pipe on her person. Smith is being charged with felony identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.