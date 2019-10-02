A Clayton County woman was arrested after allegedly taking a 72-year old woman's bank card from a local restaurant and using it at several different locations, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Brandy Faye Simmons, 34, of 8472 Shiloh Court, Jonesboro, stole the card from a restaurant in Armuchee on August 7, then went to Food Lion, Walgreen's and Cookout were she ran up more than $447.09 in charges.
Simmons is charged with felony exploitation of an elder, three counts of felony financial transaction card fraud and misdemeanor theft by taking.