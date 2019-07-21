A Rome woman is facing a felony charge of false statements and writings after police say she ran a stop sign at Coosawattee Avenue and Billy Pyle Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dequasha Alexis Miles, 23, of 28 Gardner Drive wrote her name as Sequoia Miles, the name of her sister, on a notepad for the county officer.
During the course of the investigation, police determined her real identity and that she was driving on a suspended license.
In addition to the felony charge, Miles was also cited with misdemeanors for giving a false date of birth, obstruction of law enforcement, driving on a suspended license and the stop sign violation.