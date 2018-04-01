Report: Woman ran a red light on Broad Street while driving a stolen car
A Garden Lakes woman was in jail without bond Sunday after she reportedly ran a red light in a car she did not have permission to drive.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jazlyn Jabriesha Lachell McDearmont, 21, of 304 Elliott Drive, was stopped by Rome police late Saturday on Broad Street at East Third Avenue after she drove through a red light.
McDearmont gave a fake name and, after officers identified her, they determined she isn't licensed to drive in Georgia. A search of the vehicle turned up a small amount of marijuana. When the owner of the vehicle arrived, she said McDearmont didn't have permission to take it and she wanted to press charges.
McDearmont is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and the misdemeanors possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, giving a false name, driving without a license and failure to obey a traffic control device.