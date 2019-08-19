A Rome woman faces several felony charges including aggravated assault, fleeing and obstruction of an officer after reportedly fleeing police and then ramming an officer's car on Sunday afternoon, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Emily Elizabeth Shelton, 46, of 116 Keown Road, was arrested around 2 p.m. Sunday after fleeing from a traffic stop near on U.S. 27 near Dugger Drive. She "used her vehicle as a weapon when she hit my patrol vehicle on the driver side rear fender with me standing next to my patrol vehicle."
She also fled police at speeds of 20 mph above the posted speed limit, going as high as 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. The report also stated her license had been expired as of June 2011.
He also face charges of felony interference with government property and misdemeanor reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, brake light or turn signal violation, driving without a license and speeding.