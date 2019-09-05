A Floyd County woman accused of identification fraud was in jail without bond Thursday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Cheyenne Autum Manchala, 24, of 514 Burnett Ferry Road, Lot 12, used someone else's bank card to make six purchases totaling $201.38.
She was heard on a jail phone call saying, "I got you something good coming Friday." The first funds used from the card were placed on a jail inmate's ATM account on Feb. 1.
Manchala is charged with felony identification fraud and financial transaction card fraud.