A Floyd County woman accused of identification fraud was in jail without bond Thursday night.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Cheyenne Autum Manchala, 24, of 514 Burnett Ferry Road, Lot 12, used someone else's bank card to make six purchases totaling $201.38.

She was heard on a jail phone call saying, "I got you something good coming Friday." The first funds used from the card were placed on a jail inmate's ATM account on Feb. 1.

Manchala is charged with felony identification fraud and financial transaction card fraud.

