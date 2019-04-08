A Rome woman was in jail Monday on a $3,900 bond, accused of punching her daughter in the face.
According to Floyd County Jail/ Rome Police Department reports:
Bernita Leanne Cunningham, 35, of 1273 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., punched her daughter in the face during an altercation Sunday evening.
Cunningham was angry that her daughter hadn't returned home when she should. When officers retrieved her daughter and returned her home, Cunningham got angry and threw her phone to the ground, shattering it. When her daughter attempted to retrieve the phone, Cunningham tackled her aggressively, throwing her to the ground and began hitting her with a closed fist in the face.