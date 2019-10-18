A Rome woman was pulled over on the loop at Wilbanks Road on Thursday where she reportedly had methamphetamine and other narcotics, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jo Elaine Fricke, 54, of 538 Fire Tower Road, had hydrocodone, methamphetamine, pills not in their original container, less than an ounce of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe. Police discovered all of this after she was pulled over for speeding.
Fricke is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I substance, misdemeanor possession of pills not in an original container, possession of marijuana and speeding.