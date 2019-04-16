A Juliette woman has been charged with felony conspiracy after she and others tried to take tobacco into the Floyd County Prison in December 2018.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Hailey Rebecca Harrell, 22, 1682 Georgia Highway 87, Juliette, received a Western Union money transfer from Lachaz Lunceford, who was arrested in January. Harrell bought 34 ounces of tobacco using the money. Inmate Benjamin Rogue gave instruction to Lunceford to transfer the money. A second inmate, Charles Harrell, was then supposed to smuggle the tobacco into the prison from the Rome Senior Center.
Harrell is charged with felony providing contraband to an inmate as well conspiracy to commit a felony.