Report: Woman pepper-sprays grandmother, child in restaurant parking lot
A Floyd County woman accused of pepper-spraying a child was in jail without bond on a felony charge Sunday.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Coretta Diane Stevenson, 43, of 50 Surrey Trail, is facing two misdemeanor counts of battery and a felony cruelty to children charge in the first degree.
Witnesses said Stevenson and another woman got into a verbal altercation Saturday morning in the parking lot of Bojangles, 708 Martha Berry Boulevard. The woman then went into the restaurant with her young grandson.
When the woman and her grandson came out, Stevenson rolled down her car window and called them over, then immediately sprayed them with pepper spray. The victim confirmed the witness reports but "had a hard time talking because of the pepper spray." She and the child were taken to Floyd Medical Center for treatment.