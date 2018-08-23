Report: Woman jailed after slugging police officer
A Rome woman is being held in the Floyd County Jail pending a $3,500 bond after her arrest for felony obstruction of police. Scott is accused of using her fists to beat an officer in the chest at the intersection of Broad Street and Sixth Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rhonda Melissa Scott, 52, listed as homeless, was walking in the middle of the road impeding the flow of traffic around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. When police stopped her and took her out of the road, she started to beat an officer in the chest with her closed fists.
Scott was also charged with misdemeanors for simple battery of police and impeding the flow of traffic.