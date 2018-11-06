A Rome woman is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property after she was found in possession of a vehicle that had been reported stolen by a local used car dealership.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amanda Renee Towe, 34, of 103 S. Hughes St., was arrested between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after an investigators found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Rome Motor Sales, 801 Shorter Ave., hidden in her backyard. A key that fit the vehicle was recovered inside her home.