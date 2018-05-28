Report: Woman had oxycodone slurry dried on a spoon
A Rome woman accused of having a spoon coated with a liquid form of oxycodone was in jail Monday with a bond set at $5,700.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Cassandra Suzanne Ely, 32, of Room 226 of Studio 6, was arrested early Monday morning on Dodd Boulevard at U.S. 411 and charged with driving under the influence of drugs.
Police said Ely had with her a used syringe and a spoon coated with a partially dried oxycodone slurry.
Ely also was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects.