Report: Woman had meth while shoplifting
A Rome woman was released from jail Friday after being arrested the day before on a felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor shoplifting charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Teresa Ann Kines, 50, of 251 Fire Tower Road, is also charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. On Thursday, around 7 p.m., she took merchandise from the Walmart at 825 U.S. 411 without paying. She was then found to have a bag of meth at the bottom of her purse.