A Rome woman accused of running from police with a child under her arm "like a football" was in jail without bond Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jazzmyne Renata Scott, 22, of 5 Mallard Court, was arrested Wednesday morning on the lot of Rome Cinemas, 2535 Shorter Ave., with more than an ounce of marijuana packaged for sale. She tried to run from police while holding a small child like a football.
Scott is charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute. She's also facing a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a law enforcement officer.