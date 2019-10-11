Jail reports say an Augusta woman was arrested on Hull Avenue for reportedly having less than an ounce of marijuana and a scale used for drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chante Meshawn Merrill, 20, of 438 Beverly Road, Augusta, had a scale and marijuana in her possession at time of arrest. A listed charge of obstructing police was added to report emailed by the Floyd County Jail but details were not available on Merrill's arrest report.
Merrill is charged with felony possession of a drug related object near a housing project and obstruction of an officer as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of a drug related object.