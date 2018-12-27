A Rome woman who was being dressed out in the Floyd County Jail was caught with a concealed glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue in it.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brittany Renea Garrett, 32, of 401 Woodward Street, was being dressed by a female deputy when the pipe was found on her.
Garrett, who is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drugs across the guard line and items prohibited for an inmate as well as a misdemeanor for possession of a drug related object.
She also faces a felony probation violation.