Report: Woman found with drugs during shoplifting arrest
A Rome woman is facing several drug charges after an arrest for shoplifting landed her in jail Tuesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Laurie Anne Bray, 41, of 931 Chulio Road, has been charged with felony theft by shoplifting after taking items from a business on Redmond Circle Tuesday evening.
While searching Bray, police found four Schedule IV pills and marijuana in her possession. She is charged with felony theft by shoplifting, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession, less than one ounce.