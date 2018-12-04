A Rome woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police say she tried to commit theft by walking out of Dollar General with several items and also having a glass pipe in her possession.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Malinda Lee Smith, 43, of 807 Avenue B, was arrested at Dollar General where she attempted to shoplift from the Central Plaza location. She also had a pipe on her that contained suspected methamphetamine residue.
Smith is being charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as well as misdemeanor possession of a drug related object and shoplifting.