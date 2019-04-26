A Dalton woman was arrested Thursday for reportedly causing a three vehicle wreck in December of 2018 and then leaving the scene.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Misty Dawn Harding, 36, of Well Drive, ran a red light at Georgia Loop 1 and Calhoun Road causing a three car wreck, she then dumped items including a digital scale into the roadway. Harding then trespassed on a Calhoun Road property in an attempt to hide her vehicle. Harding was driving on a suspended license and was not wearing her seat belt.
Harding is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She is also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing, driving on a suspended license, driving with no insurance, failure to obey traffic control, littering, seat belt violation, possession of drug related objects, obstruction and leaving the scene of an accident.