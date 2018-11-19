A Rome woman accused of cashing a fake payroll check at a local business was in jail Monday with a bond set at $3,500.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Shrinia Victoria Jackson, 30, of 1381 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., turned herself in Sunday at the jail on a felony charge of executing a check knowing information is fictitious and misdemeanor theft by deception.
Jackson used a $489.12 check at A1 Food and Beverage on Oct. 29 that was printed to give the impression it was a payroll check from a local industry.