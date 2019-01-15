Jail documents say a Silver Creek woman knowingly had meth on her person when she was taken to the Floyd county jail.
According to the jail report:
Karen Teresa Jones, 58, of 353 Morris Road, tried to hide the meth on her person in the back of the patrol car she was in while she was on the way to the jail.
Jones had already been arrested and charged with felony probation violation, misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and concealing the identity of a vehicle. She is also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and crossing the guard line with drugs.