A Rome woman who allegedly attacked a couple and punctured all four tires on a truck was in jail without bond Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Christy Lynn Perrien, 40, of 8 E. Tara Lane, was arrested early Wednesday and charged with felony criminal damage to property and the misdemeanors arson in the third degree, simple assault, battery and simple battery.
Perrien punctured all four tires of a man's truck, causing $800 worth of damage. She also burned some of his belongings in her back yard, hit him with a golf club and bit his hand, drawing blood.
She also punched a woman in the face.