A woman accused of beating another woman with a golf club in the parking lot of Rome High School was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department records:
Nekeesha Katerina Wise, 27, of 622 Melrose Ave., is charged with felony aggravated battery in the incident that happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday.
Witnesses said Wise and the 32-year-old victim were discussing a dispute between two teens that they know when Wise got a golf club from her car and struck the other woman several times in the head.
The woman, who was knocked unconscious, sustained a three-inch gash on her head and a large, deep cut on her face. Wise left the scene but police found her at one of the teens' homes through a social media video post.