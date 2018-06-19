Report: Woman assaults 3 grandchildren
A Rome woman faces several felony charges after being accused of assaulting three of her teenage grandchildren, including slamming one into a wall and choking her.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Karen Ann Dow, 58, of 33 Doncaster Drive, turned herself in at the jail Tuesday morning, a day after a warrant was issued by police. Dow is charged with two counts of felony first-degree cruelty to children and aggravated assault. She is also charged with three misdemeanor counts of cruelty to children in the third degree, simple battery and battery.
All of the charges were filed under the Family Violence Act.
The incident happened shortly after noon Monday. She grabbed a 14-year-old girl on the wrist, snatched a 15-year-old boy’s hair and pulled at it to get him to move, and choked a 13-year-old girl. The report stated, “All acts were committed to maliciously cause harm to the minors.”
The warrant specifically stated the girl who was choked suffered “excessive physical and mental pain.”
Dow was released from jail later in the day after posting a $7,900 bond, which was set during a first appearance that morning.