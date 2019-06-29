Local drug agents carried a search warrant to a motel leading to the recovery of synthetic marijuana and cocaine plus one arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Areka Shavon Glenn, 36, of 201 E. 17th St., was apprehended at a motel on Martha Berry Highway Friday night by Rome Floyd Metro Task Force personnel on multiple drug charges.
Officers recovered an undisclosed quantity of synthetic pot, cocaine, gabapentin and other unidentified pills not in their original containers. Glenn was also found in possession of digital scales and plastic bags typically used for distribution of drugs.
Glenn was charged with felonies for possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of cocaine.
She was also charged with misdemeanors for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drugs not in an original container, and possession of drug-related objects.