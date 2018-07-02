Report: Woman arrested with shotgun at Rick's Food Mart
A Loganville woman charged with having a shotgun at a convenience store was in jail Monday morning with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jennifer Dawn Leiter, 32, of 4700 Barnes Court in Loganville is facing a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Leiter told police she was staying at the nearby Sunrise Inn & Suites when she was arrested Sunday afternoon with a shotgun at Rick's Food Mart, 1324 Martha Berry Blvd.