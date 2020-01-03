A Floyd County woman was arrested on drug trafficking and methamphetamine charges Friday afternoon, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carol Treyann Craig, 41, of 406 Gaines Loop Road, was arrested at 1:13 p.m. with what reports described as least 28 grams of methamphetamine at a location near First Street in Shannon.
The Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force reported she had a "crystal substance suspected of being methamphetamine" with the intent to traffic the drugs. Other details weren't disclosed in the report. She is charged with felony methamphetamine trafficking as well as possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Craig remained in jail without bond Friday night.