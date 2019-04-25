A woman is in the Floyd County jail as of Wednesday on charges that connects her with a Atlanta area opioid ring that was busted up in 2018.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Brittiney Lorraine Clegg, 33, conspired with Dr. Joseph Burton to dispense and distribute oxycodone. Lawson prescribed Clegg opioids she did not need for medical purposes in June of 2017. Clegg had the prescriptions filled at Avery Pharmacy.
According to the Marietta Daily Journal:
Burton, 73, served as medical examiner for Cobb County and several other metro Atlanta counties for more than two decades. Federal investigators say the doctor was at the center of an opioid ring, writing prescriptions for powerful pain pills in exchange for money, sexual favors and nude photographs. In May of 2018 he plead guilty to conspiring to illegally distribute painkillers in exchange for sexual favors.