Report: Woman arrested after rummaging through house
A Rome woman has been jailed on a felony burglary charge after allegedly entering a house on Cave Spring Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amanda Louise Kelly, 38, of 617 Calhoun Ave., is accused of entering a home in the 1500 block of Cave Spring Road Thursday morning and going through the belongings of the owner. The report does not indicate that anything was actually taken.
Kelly was being held in the Floyd County Jail Friday pending a $7,900 bond.