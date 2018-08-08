Report: Wanted man found hiding in bathroom
A Rome man wanted on a burglary charge is facing a second felony after deputies reportedly had to break down a bathroom door to arrest him.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Cortez Eugene Holloway, 29, of 100 E. 19th St., was being held without bond Wednesday night. He's also wanted by the Bartow County Sheriff's Office on unspecified charges.
Holloway is accused of being in a Lindale resident's home without consent on Aug. 1 and taking a Social Security card, a birth certificate and tax forms. He ran from officers during an investigation and took a 2002 Chevrolet Impala valued at more than $1,501.
Deputies serving a felony warrant on Holloway found him Wednesday at a Crane Street home and had to force their way into a bathroom where he was hiding.
Holloway is charged with the felonies first-degree burglary, theft by taking a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property in the second degree. He's also facing three counts of obstructing a law enforcement officer.