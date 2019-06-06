A Rome woman reported her vehicle stolen Wednesday from her driveway on Fair Street.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A female victim called police when she found her 2007 Toyota Corolla missing from her home after returning from a week away visiting family.
The gray Corolla with Kentucky plates was still at the residence last Thursday, according to a friend who checked on the residence. When the victim returned this past Wednesday, however, the car was gone and there were drag marks in the gravel around where the vehicle was parked.