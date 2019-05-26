An Atlanta man was in jail without bond Sunday night, charged with signing a false name to government fingerprint records taken as he was being booked.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Desmond Devon Wynn, 38, of 201 Washington St. in Atlanta, was initially arrested Sunday on a charge of hunting or fishing without a license. He also was charged with giving a false name to an officer.
Both charges are misdemeanors and bond was automatically set at $1,300. However, he continued to give a false name while being asked multiple times by officers.
Signing the name to his official fingerprint card is a felony – making false statements and writings – and bond can be set only by a judge.
Wynn is also charged with a second misdemeanor count of giving a false name and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer.