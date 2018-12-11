Police responded to The Mount Berry Square Mall on Monday afternoon where they were told by the store manager of Victoria’s Secret that two individuals had shoplifted several items from the store.
According to Rome police reports:
The store manager said a male and female came into the store and left with items totaling $1,840. Items taken were $1,500 worth of women’s panties, sports clothes valued at $190 and $150 worth of Pink apparel. One of the store employees said they recognized the female suspect but the male individual with her was not identified.