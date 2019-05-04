A Rome man and woman are accused of entering a tent on property in East Rome equipped with a load of drugs and drug-related materials.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Desmond Lee Whipple Sr., 35, of 5000 Hull St. and Julia Krieger, 23, of 131 Dodd Blvd. were arrested by sheriff's deputies on East 20th Street where they had entered a tent on property in the 300 block. Officers recovered quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, over 100 syringes and a set of digital scales. Both were charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and criminal trespass.