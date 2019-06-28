Two individuals from Rockmart were arrested on Reeceburg Road on Friday after reports say they fled police from a different county and were in possession of a large amount of stolen cash.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Kayla Morris, 30, of Old Collard Valley Road, and Anthony Samuel Tumpson, 30, of 514 Pearl St., were found with a crowbar and other tools used for committing theft. They were also found with $1,500 in cash that had been stolen.
The two are charged with felony theft by receiving and misdemeanor tools for the commission of a crime.