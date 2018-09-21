Report: Two arrested for trafficking meth
A couple of Bartow County men have been arrested in Floyd County with a large amount of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
London Jarvis Smith, 50, of 10 Lewis Drive, Kingston, and Anthony W. Weaver, 53, of 450 Law Road, Cartersville, were arrested at the intersection of Veteran Memorial Bypass and Calhoun Road Wednesday evening around 5:45 p.m. following a routine traffic stop.
A small clear container of suspected meth was found in Weaver's pants pocket and a larger amount, between four and five ounces, was found in two larger bags that had been stashed under the passenger seat of the vehicle.
Smith was found to be carrying a small amount of meth on him when he was patted down inside the Floyd County Jail Thursday.
Both have been charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Smith also faces a felony charge of bringing drugs across the guard line at the jail.
Both men are being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.