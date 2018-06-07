Report: Trio kidnapped dog in retribution
Three people are charged with burglary for reportedly breaking into a Beverly Drive home and kidnapping a dog to get revenge for a previous incident.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ricardo Hernandez Guzman, 22, and Jennifer Hernandez Guzman, 18, both of 12 Alexander St., and Katherine Lydia Cooper, 23, of 311 Mount Alto Road, are charged with felony burglary.
The three stole the dog and Ricardo Guzman attempted to strangle the animal. Witnesses told police Ricardo Guzman said he wanted to kill the dog and they stole the animal in retaliation for a crime which they said was committed against Cooper.
The report did not specify what crime was reportedly committed or who the dog belonged to.
The three were arrested at Cooper’s home on Mount Alto Road late Wednesday. Both Ricardo and Jennifer Guzman are also charged with felony possession of marjiuana and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects. Police say they were in possession of 4.5 ounces of marijuana as well as digital scales, a grinder and a large amount of baggies.
Ricardo Guzman is additionally charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals. Cooper also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.