A Rome woman was pulled over just after midnight on Thursday morning for reportedly not having a tag light and during a search of her vehicle police say they found methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jennifer Ann Watkins, 37, 94 Brookwood Ave., had a small bag of suspected meth in her car which was found by police after she was pulled over on Old Dalton Road at Emerald Oaks Trail.
Watkins is charged with felony methamphetamine possession. She was released on bond Thursday afternoon.