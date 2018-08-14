Report: Traffic stop nets drugs, stolen gun
A Rome man facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop was in jail Tuesday with his bond set at $5,700.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Joey Lamar Blalock, 55, of 43 King Bee Circle, was stopped Monday night on Ga. 293 at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after officers saw his vehicle cross the fog line on the road several times.
A search of the car turned up a small bag of suspected Clonazepam, a gun reported stolen in 2012 and a used pipe containing suspected methamphetamine.
Blalock is charged with the felonies possession of meth, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.
He's also charged misdemeanor counts of possession of a drug-related object, drugs not kept in the original container and failure to maintain a single lane.