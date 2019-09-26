A Rome man was stopped Wednesday night on Turner McCall Boulevard after police say he had a headlight out and is now facing felony firearm and drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kaywon Dashawn Gibson, 21, of 310 Grady Ave., was driving a car that contained a stolen firearm and marijuana. After he was pulled over Gibson claimed the drugs and firearm and police released the other two who were in the car with him.
Gibson is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than an ounce and theft by receiving a firearm.