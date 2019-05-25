A Rome man was pulled over on East Main Street and Cave Spring Street for driving with an expired tag when police reportedly found drugs and a stolen firearm inside the car on Saturday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Timon Davier Adams, 28, of 313 E. 15th St., had two bags of marijuana which weighed an ounce and was in possession of a stolen firearm while being a convicted felon.
Adams is charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during a crime, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving on an expired tag.