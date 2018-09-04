Report: Terroristic threats send Rome man to jail
A Rome man who allegedly threatened harm to a pair of victims during an altercation Tuesday was arrested and charged with two felony counts of making terroristic threats and acts.
Jason Jermaine Staples, 40, of 18 Dellvue Place, grabbed a woman's purse without her consent before punching her and a witness in the face. After police arrived he threatened bodily harm to both the victim and witness once he is released from jail.
In addition to the two felony counts, Staples is also charged with misdemeanors for criminal trespassing and two counts of simple battery.
Staples is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.