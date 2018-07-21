Report: Tennessee man arrested after being seen attempting to enter automobiles
A Tennessee man is being held in the Floyd County Jail pending an $11,200 bond after reportedly resisting officers after he was seen attempting to enter automobiles at the Days Inn on Turner McCall Boulevard.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Colten Gilmore, 29, of 2815 Old Alabama Road, McDonald, Tennessee, was arrested around 8 p.m. Friday after authorities got a call about a man attempting to enter a couple of vehicles
Gilmore fought with police and made multiple verbal threats against the officers who eventually found a needle with suspected methamphetamine on the man. During the process of taking Gilmore into custody officers also learned that he had fled a nearby restaurant without paying for his food.
Gilmore is charged with felony possession of methamphetamines, two counts of terroristic threats and act, two counts of entering an automobile with the intent to commit a theft and two counts of obstruction of officers along with misdemeanor counts for possession of drug related objects, battery, theft of service and simple battery against a police officer.