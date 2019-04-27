A New York 18-year-old was arrested Friday and charged with taking a safe from the Krannert Center at Berry College earlier this month. Reports also indicated a Tennessee 19-year old was also charged with several counts of burglary.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Dylan Joseph Stalzer, 18, of 3 Lakeside Drive, Ronkonkona, New York, removed a safe that contained $3,000 cash, assorted checks of an unknown amount, movie voucher cards valued at $4,000 and electronic equipment. Stalzer was apprehended by Berry Police who said he took the safe between the night of April 17 and the following morning.
Davis Christian Deloach, 19, of 2909 Beulah Church, Arrington, Tennessee, was arrested by Berry police and charged with three separate felony burglary charges for entering a residence, a non-residence burglary and entering a vehicle. He is also charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle.
Reports did not indicate if the two young men were connected in any way.